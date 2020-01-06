2020 ‘decade of action’ UAE, international policymakers declare ahead of ADSW 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The year 2020 should be the start of a ‘decade of action’ to enable the world to work together to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, UAE ministers and senior business leaders declared today ahead of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW.

ADSW 2020, one of the largest sustainability gatherings in the world and a platform for accelerating sustainable development, is taking place in the UAE capital from 11th to 18th January. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ADSW 2020 will host heads of state, government ministers, policymakers, industry experts, innovators and future sustainability leaders.

The 17 SDGs were adopted by all UN member states as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the UN has called for a "decade of ambitious action" to deliver the Goals by 2030. Achieving targets set under the SDGs could open up US$12 trillion of market opportunities worldwide, and create 380 million jobs, according to estimates, with as many as 12.4 million jobs generated in the middle East and North Africa region by 2030.

2020 will also mark a year of preparation for the UAE, as it prepares for its half centennial in 2021 and looks forward to the next 50 years of development. Through its Vision 2021 agenda and Green Growth Strategy, the UAE has one of the most progressive sustainable development strategies in the region, and will achieve a number of key sustainability targets this year, including the completion of the 800 megawatt third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

Speaking at the press conference to launch ADSW 2020 today, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week presents to the world a shining example of the UAE’s active involvement in tackling the challenges faced by the international community – an approach that reflects the visionary commitment of our leaders to spearheading the way to a cleaner and better tomorrow."

He pointed out that ADSW 2020 follows the UN’s global call for a decade of action to deliver the SDGs by 2030, as well as coinciding with the UAE’s year of preparation for the country’s golden jubilee. The Minister noted that in setting the tone and outlining strategies for the next five decades, ADSW 2020 will up the ante on sustainability.

"Recognising that young people help fuel our sustainability drive, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will host the Climate Innovations Exchange – CLIX – as part of its engagements during ADSW 2020. CLIX connects entrepreneurs and investors to deliver sustainable climate solutions. The event has marked year-on-year growth of 67 per cent in applications and 54 per cent in participating countries," he concluded.

"The UAE is aligned with the global sustainability agenda and is committed to being a regional leader in sustainable development, as evidenced by our hosting of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week," said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar. "ADSW brings together global leaders and policymakers from a wide range of fields to address sustainability and explore how we can work together to leverage digital transformation and other technological trends to make a better world for all of us."

ADSW has provided a global platform for the sustainability community every year since 2008. In order to align more closely with the UN SDGs and the UAE Vision 2021, ADSW last year widened its scope beyond renewable energy to enable the most relevant conversations that can drive economic growth and sustainable development.

"Thanks to its partners, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has expanded beyond renewable energy to encompass every aspect of sustainable development, stimulating debate and inspiring concrete action to address global sustainability challenges," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, host of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

"The statistics speak for themselves: since 2008, attendance has more than tripled to over 35,000, while the number of participating countries has more than doubled to 175. The wide scope of ADSW today shows the size of the business opportunity presented by clean technologies and the sustainability sector, with deals worth an estimated US$11 billion announced last year alone."

ADSW 2020 will again feature six key pillars, energy and climate change, water and food, the future of mobility, space, biotechnology in health, and technology for good. Cutting across these pillars and all programmes throughout ADSW 2020 will be the themes of artificial intelligence, community and youth.