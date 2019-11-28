UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2020 Dubai World Cup Carnival Accepted Horses Announced

Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

2020 Dubai World Cup Carnival accepted horses announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) Dubai Racing Club has released the list of horses accepted for the 10-meeting 2020 Dubai World Cup Carnival, which runs for nine consecutive Thursdays, 2nd January-27th February, before culminating with Super Saturday, 7th March 7, the official dress rehearsal for the historic 25th edition of the world-leading $35 million Dubai World Cup card, 28th March four months from today. The 2019 renewal of Super Saturday produced three of the nine Dubai World Cup night winners.

The list features 237 accepted horses conditioned by a total of 76 trainers and from 16 countries. In 2019, the DWC Carnival saw horses from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, France, Ireland, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK and USA win or place in its races all of those nations return with representatives in 2020.

A total of 61 Thoroughbred races and 4 Group Purebred Arabian affairs are up for grabs, with several international stars set to travel to Dubai to compete for the record $12.

74 million in prize money. Leading the lineup are three-time Australian Group 1-winning sprinters Sunlight and Nature Strip, England’s Coronation Cup (G1) victor Defoe, Saudi-owned Chilean Triple Crown champion Cariblanco, Norwegian luminary Square de Luynes, Breeders’ Cup-placed South Korean superstar Blue Chipper, top-class French filly Edisa and American G1 winner and dual Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) fourth Pavel.

Global G1 winners Zabeel Prince, Loving Gaby, Suedois and Desert Encounter, as well as G1-placed Prince of Arran, Vital Silver, Quip, Life Less Ordinary, Stormy Antarctic and Faatinah, bring elite form. Proven types Mister Sea Wolf, Spinning Memories and Spanish Mission, as well as returning classic winners Silva and Gold Town, flesh out a classy, complex and encompassing list.

More Stories From Middle East

