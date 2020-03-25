UrduPoint.com
2020 Olympics Postponed Till 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to postpone the Olympics until 2021.

The IOC has been facing mounting pressure to delay the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It was also announced that the event will still be dubbed Tokyo 2020 despite the postponement.

"The IOC president and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games ... must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," said a statement from the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

