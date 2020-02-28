UrduPoint.com
2020 UAE Tour's Remaining Rounds Cancelled After Two Coronavirus Cases Confirmed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:45 AM

2020 UAE Tour's remaining rounds cancelled after two coronavirus cases confirmed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) The Abu Dhabi sports Council has cancelled the remaining rounds of the 2020 UAE Tour after two participants had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The SPC said Thursday that two from the participating Italian team have been confirmed as having the COVID-19.

"The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the Race's participants," said the Council, adding that "safety comes at the top of all priorities."

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that all the Race's participants, administrative staff and organisers will be examined through the continuous periodic screening being conducted, and all needed procedures, including quarantine measures, will be taken to ensure viral suppression and curb the spread of its outbreak in coordination with all health and other authorities concerned in the country.

The ministry added that all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients, to guarantee protection of the society and its safety and preserve public trust.

