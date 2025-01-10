2024 Marks First Year Exceeding 1.5°C Above Pre-industrial Levels: Copernicus
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:15 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has confirmed that 2024 was the warmest year on record globally and the first Calendar year in which the average global temperature exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
C3S, implemented on behalf of the European Commission by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), reported that 2024 set a new record in global temperature data going back to 1850.
Copernicus added that 2024 is the first calendar year that has reached more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level, noting that each of the past 10 years (2015–2024) was one of the 10 warmest years on record.
