Open Menu

2024 Sees Record Migrant Deaths, IOM Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 02:00 AM

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) The year 2024 witnessed a record-breaking number of migrant deaths, with at least 8,938 lives lost globally, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency.

This grim figure surpasses the previous record set in 2023 by nearly 200, and represents a doubling of fatalities since 2020, highlighting a deeply concerning escalation in migrant mortality.

The tragedy of the growing number of migrant deaths worldwide is both unacceptable and preventable, Ugochi Daniels, the deputy director of the IOM, said.

"Behind every number is a human being, someone for whom the loss is devastating," he added.

Related Topics

United Nations 2020

Recent Stories

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

6 minutes ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

6 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

21 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-w ..

Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

36 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan a ..

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..

51 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting cu ..

Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..

2 hours ago
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in ME ..

Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Se ..

UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nami ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East