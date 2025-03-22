2024 Sees Record Migrant Deaths, IOM Reports
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 02:00 AM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) The year 2024 witnessed a record-breaking number of migrant deaths, with at least 8,938 lives lost globally, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency.
This grim figure surpasses the previous record set in 2023 by nearly 200, and represents a doubling of fatalities since 2020, highlighting a deeply concerning escalation in migrant mortality.
The tragedy of the growing number of migrant deaths worldwide is both unacceptable and preventable, Ugochi Daniels, the deputy director of the IOM, said.
"Behind every number is a human being, someone for whom the loss is devastating," he added.
