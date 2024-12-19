Open Menu

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain Win Mixed Team Event In Trials

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 02:15 AM

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – Spain emerged victorious, claiming their sixth consecutive win in the mixed team trials of the 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships that kicked off in Abu Dhabi on 17 December.

The nation showcased the depth and talent of their riders, though the victory came after a fierce and closely contested battle. Spain was one of six nations that fielded the maximum of five riders – one for each section, with Slovakia and Italy fielding fewer riders (four and three, respectively).

The 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships kicked off in Abu Dhabi on 17 December with Spain, France, and Germany taking home the medals in the mixed team trials event. The event is running from17 to 22 December, in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Abu Dhabi Germany Spain Italy Slovakia December Event

Recent Stories

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

17 minutes ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

32 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

47 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

1 hour ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

1 hour ago
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

2 hours ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

2 hours ago
 'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day ..

Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East