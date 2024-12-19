2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – Spain emerged victorious, claiming their sixth consecutive win in the mixed team trials of the 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships that kicked off in Abu Dhabi on 17 December.

The nation showcased the depth and talent of their riders, though the victory came after a fierce and closely contested battle. Spain was one of six nations that fielded the maximum of five riders – one for each section, with Slovakia and Italy fielding fewer riders (four and three, respectively).

The 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships kicked off in Abu Dhabi on 17 December with Spain, France, and Germany taking home the medals in the mixed team trials event. The event is running from17 to 22 December, in Abu Dhabi.