2024 Warmest Year In India Since 1901, Says IMD
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) NEW DELHI, 1st January, 2025 (WAM) – The year 2024 was the warmest on record in India since 1901, with the average minimum temperature settling 0.90 degrees Celsius above the long-period average. The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average (1991-2020 period), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said at a virtual press briefing, according to The Economic Times.
The year 2024 now ranks as the warmest year on record since 1901, surpassing 2016, which had recorded a mean land surface air temperature 0.
54 degrees Celsius above normal.
According to the European climate agency Copernicus, 2024 likely ended as the warmest year on record and the first year with a global average temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
A yearly review report by two groups of climate scientists -- World Weather Attribution and Climate Central -- said that the world experienced an average of 41 more days of dangerous heat in 2024.
Recent Stories
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross northern border
Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024
Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife
Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized
ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative
More Stories From Middle East
-
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD1 minute ago
-
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 20242 minutes ago
-
EU-Japan strategic partnership's framework agreement enters into force32 minutes ago
-
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area1 hour ago
-
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion1 hour ago
-
Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross northern border1 hour ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks, events3 hours ago
-
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 20253 hours ago
-
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans4 hours ago
-
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit4 hours ago
-
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza5 hours ago