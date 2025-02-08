2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference Concludes In Abu Dhabi
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 04:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,8th February, 2025 (WAM) – The 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference, the 11th annual conference of South West Africa Asia Chapter of ELSO (Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation) concluded today in Abu Dhabi with tremendous success, bringing together more than 70 esteemed speakers, over 1,100 delegates, and participants from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) therapy.
This year’s three-day conference featured in-depth discussions, cutting-edge presentations, and exceptional networking opportunities.
Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and support from Department of Health, the event highlighted the complexities of ECMO therapy, covering its application in critical care settings, novel approaches, emerging technologies, and the integration of ECMO care into multi-disciplinary healthcare teams.
Delegates had access to a wealth of knowledge from top experts, with specialised sessions designed to cater to both novice and seasoned professionals in the field.
Dignitaries from Department of Health, Abu Dhabi inaugurated the event and also providing unwavering support for the expansion of ECMO services in Abu Dhabi.
Their commitment to advancing ECMO education and patient care was reflected in the high-level engagement throughout the event.
"We are incredibly pleased with the success of this year’s SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference," said Dr.
Praveen Kumar G, Chair of the Scientific Committee. "The knowledge shared and the connections made are a testament to the growing importance of ECMO in critical care. We are grateful for the participation of our speakers, delegates, industry partners, stakeholders from the leading regional hospitals, and the Department of Health, whose collaboration ensured the event’s success."
Recent Stories
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
More Stories From Middle East
-
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes 1.4m+ visitors in 202421 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning centre in Sweden36 minutes ago
-
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opportunities in Vietna ..3 hours ago
-
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE4 hours ago
-
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports5 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden6 hours ago
-
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high6 hours ago
-
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say7 hours ago
-
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire7 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of top-up tax for multina ..15 hours ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 202515 hours ago