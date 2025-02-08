Open Menu

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference Concludes In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 04:45 PM

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,8th February, 2025 (WAM) – The 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference, the 11th annual conference of South West Africa Asia Chapter of ELSO (Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation) concluded today in Abu Dhabi with tremendous success, bringing together more than 70 esteemed speakers, over 1,100 delegates, and participants from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) therapy.

This year’s three-day conference featured in-depth discussions, cutting-edge presentations, and exceptional networking opportunities.
Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and support from Department of Health, the event highlighted the complexities of ECMO therapy, covering its application in critical care settings, novel approaches, emerging technologies, and the integration of ECMO care into multi-disciplinary healthcare teams.

Delegates had access to a wealth of knowledge from top experts, with specialised sessions designed to cater to both novice and seasoned professionals in the field.
Dignitaries from Department of Health, Abu Dhabi inaugurated the event and also providing unwavering support for the expansion of ECMO services in Abu Dhabi.

Their commitment to advancing ECMO education and patient care was reflected in the high-level engagement throughout the event.
"We are incredibly pleased with the success of this year’s SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference," said Dr.

Praveen Kumar G, Chair of the Scientific Committee. "The knowledge shared and the connections made are a testament to the growing importance of ECMO in critical care. We are grateful for the participation of our speakers, delegates, industry partners, stakeholders from the leading regional hospitals, and the Department of Health, whose collaboration ensured the event’s success."

Related Topics

Africa Education Abu Dhabi Cleveland Praveen Kumar February Event From Industry Top Asia

Recent Stories

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

36 minutes ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

3 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

3 hours ago
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

3 hours ago
 Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural r ..

Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE

4 hours ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

4 hours ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

4 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

5 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East