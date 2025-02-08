2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,8th February, 2025 (WAM) – The 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference, the 11th annual conference of South West Africa Asia Chapter of ELSO (Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation) concluded today in Abu Dhabi with tremendous success, bringing together more than 70 esteemed speakers, over 1,100 delegates, and participants from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) therapy.

This year’s three-day conference featured in-depth discussions, cutting-edge presentations, and exceptional networking opportunities.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and support from Department of Health, the event highlighted the complexities of ECMO therapy, covering its application in critical care settings, novel approaches, emerging technologies, and the integration of ECMO care into multi-disciplinary healthcare teams.

Delegates had access to a wealth of knowledge from top experts, with specialised sessions designed to cater to both novice and seasoned professionals in the field.

Dignitaries from Department of Health, Abu Dhabi inaugurated the event and also providing unwavering support for the expansion of ECMO services in Abu Dhabi.

Their commitment to advancing ECMO education and patient care was reflected in the high-level engagement throughout the event.

"We are incredibly pleased with the success of this year’s SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference," said Dr.

Praveen Kumar G, Chair of the Scientific Committee. "The knowledge shared and the connections made are a testament to the growing importance of ECMO in critical care. We are grateful for the participation of our speakers, delegates, industry partners, stakeholders from the leading regional hospitals, and the Department of Health, whose collaboration ensured the event’s success."

