20,492 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 20,492 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,506,696 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 227.

56 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

