UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘20by2020’ Deploys Sustainable Lighting Solutions In Jordan To Benefit 3,000 People Daily

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting solutions in Jordan to benefit 3,000 people daily

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) As part of the UAE humanitarian initiative, ‘20by2020’, the Zayed Sustainability prize announced the recent deployment of sustainable lighting solutions at Prince Hamzah Hospital in the Jordanian capital Amman. The hospital is currently treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Sunna Design, the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2018 winner under the ‘Energy category’ and a France-based SME, is installing its high-performance energy-efficient LED solar lights within the parameter of the popular public hospital, to provide sustainable lighting and enhance the safety of the area for more than 3,000 people and more than 100 medical staff, on a daily basis.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Director-General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said, "The 20by2020 initiative deploys the solutions of Zayed Sustainability Prize winners and finalists, to effectively impact communities and address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in health, food, energy and water. This is in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to support development efforts around the world and embody the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed to strengthen sustainability, and this is an area that represents an inspiring roadmap as we seek positive progress."

Al Jaber added, "The latest 20by2020 deployment, comes at a time when medical staff at Prince Hamzah Hospital, a key pillar in Jordan’s public healthcare sector, take on a critical role in combatting COVID-19, and we are honoured to provide practical sustainable solutions to further bolster the hospital’s strong capabilities and efforts."

He went on to say that the steadfast support of the 20by2020 partners has been instrumental in the initiative’s global success, as all parties work collaboratively to leverage common values and empower communities through impactful solutions.

The initiative oversees the donation and deployment of previous Prize winners’ and finalists’ technologies, to communities around the world, with the aim of championing and effectively driving the sustainability and humanitarian values of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, while pursuing key global sustainable development goals.

The first phase of 20by2020 is currently overseeing the installation of solutions in 10 countries - with four countries already rolled out to date, including Nepal, Tanzania and Uganda. The initiative will also deploy another 10 solutions by the end of the year; however, the timings are dependent on the individual country-specific conditions in light of the global pandemic.

Upcoming technology deployments include energy and water-related projects in Egypt, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Madagascar and Costa Rica.

For his part, Dr. Saad Jaber, Jordan’s Minister of Health, commented, "The 20by2020 initiative coincides with the pivotal responsibility and role that Prince Hamzah Hospital and its staff are playing in treating the largest number of coronavirus patients in Jordan, in partnership with the Ministry of Health."

"On behalf of the Hospital and Jordan’s healthcare sector, I would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Zayed Sustainability Prize, in addition to the 20by2020 partners, for installing these important environmentally-friendly solutions, and we look forward to exploring other avenues of future collaboration," he added.

20by2020 is a UAE-driven initiative led by the Zayed Sustainability Prize in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mubadala Petroleum, Year of Tolerance and Masdar, in addition to Majid Al Futtaim, who recently joined the initiative in support of the Jordan deployment.

Related Topics

World Technology Bangladesh Water Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Amman Progress Indonesia Tanzania Cambodia Costa Rica Madagascar Nepal Uganda 2018 Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.