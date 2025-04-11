20th Annual Conference of Middle East Academy of Otolaryngology kicks off in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The 20th annual conference of the middle East Academy of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery kicked off this morning at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai, coinciding with the first International Congress on Eustachian Canal Research and Intervention.

This cooperation represents the first of its kind in the region, with the participation of 1,000 regional and international experts from 33 countries.

Dr. Moaz Tarabichi, co-chair of the conference and chairman of the organising committee, said that this double medical event, organised by "Info Plus", is one of the most prominent specialised events in the region, and constitutes an ideal platform to display the latest developments and discuss challenges and innovations in this specialty, pointing out that the specialty of ear, nose and throat has witnessed a tremendous development during the past years, characterised by the diversity of delicate and complex cases it covers, in addition to being a specialty that combines clinical and surgical skills and serves all Age groups.

Dr. Moaz added that conference participants will benefit from a comprehensive programme that includes presentations, workshops and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing their knowledge and practices, highlighting disparities in the management of Eustachian tube disorders (ETD), promoting collaborative research, standardising treatment protocols, and promoting knowledge sharing at the international level.

In turn, Dr. Latifa Al-Makouchi, President of the Twentieth Middle East Academy Conference, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology at King Abdulaziz University Hospital, King Saud University in Riyadh, said in the opening speech of the conference Over the years, thanks to Dr. Moaz Tarabishi, this meeting has evolved into a platform where professionals from all over the world come together to exchange insights, discuss developments and make connections that enrich our practice and enhance patient care.

Please take the time with me to recognise both Dr. Trapicci as the founder of this academy and his outstanding contributions to our field.

This year, we are proud to host more than 150 distinguished speakers from 30 different countries, each bringing unique perspectives and experiences to our meeting. I thank our faculty for making the trip from near and far to be with us here, and I congratulate the recipients of travel grants for young otolaryngologists, who have been selected as the top 30 papers from 15 countries, which is a remarkable achievement.

Dr. Latifa urged doctors to actively engage with the speakers, participate in discussions, take the opportunity to learn from each other, and collaborate with each other. This is not just a gathering of experts. It is a celebration of our collective commitment to advancing the field of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery.

She explained that the scientific programme of the conference offers a rich and diverse range of topics, including the latest diagnostic technologies, advanced surgical developments, and emerging treatments, with a focus on subspecialties such as paediatric ear, nose and throat surgery, rhinoplasty surgery, head and neck surgery, ear surgery and vestibular balance, nose and sinus science, and audiology, in addition to the "Balance Man" workshop, and the conference also covers key lectures, directed educational courses, and rich and distinguished sessions covering the specialties of endoscopic nose and base surgery, Cochlear implants, paediatric otolaryngology, plastic surgery

At the end of the opening, a group of distinguished doctors in their various medical specialties were honoured for their prominent role in providing distinguished health care in their specialties.

After that, the exhibition accompanying the conference was opened with the participation of 25 leading companies in the field of medicines and medical devices as sponsors and supporters of the conference.