20th edition of Dubai Derma takes place next month in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The 20th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition is set to take place from 6th to 8th July 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, Dubai Derma will feature various scientific lectures, courses and workshops presented by some of the most prominent experts in the field, and in the presence of the field’s professionals and industry key players.

The 20th edition of Dubai Derma, held under the theme ‘Skin Health is our Concern’, will feature the participation of world-renowned Dermatologists, Aesthetic Specialists and Surgeons, Laser Specialists, Hair Specialists, Allied Healthcare Professionals Including Nurse Assistants, Technicians, Auxiliary, Medical Spa Therapists, and leading Skincare Companies.

Commenting on this edition’s scientific programme, Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology, Conference Chairman of Dubai Derma said, "Dubai has always kept up with advancing technologies in the dermatology practice to meet the constantly evolving needs and demands of the community."

He added, "The Dubai Derma scientific programme features a four-day pre-conference course, conference programme and workshops exemplifying novel cosmetic and dermatological procedures."

Dr. Galadari added that this year's scientific programme, which will include 220 scientific lectures, will be classified as three days conference and various pre-conference courses presented over four days.

The event will cover topics related to major skin diseases and basic skills in surgery, which will provide insights on how to perform basic surgery; like stitching, and how to gain these skills to do different grafts or flaps for the surgery as well as the laser skills, in addition to Fillers and Botox.

Dr. Galadari added that another programme Dubai Derma presents is the Fellowship Programme, which is targeted towards dermatologists who are specialised in dermatology and are looking to gain some skills in Botox, Fillers, Mesotherapy, PRP and Lasers, and who are seeking to understand the complications of each one of these procedures and how to treat them.

The Fellowship Programme is accredited by the Arab academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics, and candidates will get a basic certificate in these skills."

He added that the conference will discuss skin cancers and the main topic that we will focus on will be COVID-19 and the connection between COVID-19 and skin complications, whether it be Urticaria, Contact Dermatitis, Thrombosis, Allergy, Ecchymosis, and other skin manifestation of the COVID-19."

From his side, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding, said, "Today, the skincare, laser, and dermatology industry is undergoing significant and rapid changes with the emergence of new technologies. With such revolutionary changes in the skincare market, we believe that the time has come for dermatology and medical professionals to keep up and prepare for these changes and the evolving face of dermatology practice.

The exhibition will feature over 500 brands by 250 international companies, who will showcase their latest innovations and technologies in the field of Dermatology and Laser, he noted.