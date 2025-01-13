20th Edition Of SteelFab 2025 Exhibition Kicks Off In Sharjah
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, inaugurated today the 20th edition of the SteelFab 2025 exhibition, the largest event for the metal-manufacturing industry in the middle East and North Africa.
Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day exhibition features over 600 major local and global brands and 350 exhibitors from 33 countries showcasing their latest steel fabrication and metalworking technologies.
Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, where he met with several exhibitors and representatives of local and international companies and pavilions.
During his tour, he was briefed on a range of state-of-the-art products and advanced equipment used in the steel and iron industry.
He also reviewed samples presenting the latest technologies and innovations in the metalworking field.
Accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi on his tour was Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, along with several SCCI and Expo Sharjah board members.
Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, in addition to several government officials, distinguished figures, and representatives of the steel and iron sector.
Following his tour, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi praised Sharjah’s success in attracting participation from various countries in specialised exhibitions. He also commended Expo Centre Sharjah’s capability of drawing new global exhibitors in the steel and iron industry.
Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi highlighted SteelFab as a leading platform for businesses to expand, develop, and access diverse markets across the Middle East and North Africa.
He also emphasised the exhibition’s importance as a valuable opportunity for local manufacturers in the UAE and Sharjah, which boasts one of the most sustainable industrial sectors, to benefit from the expertise and experiences showcased at the event.
Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to supporting the metal manufacturing sector, which is one of the key pillars of economic growth, providing a strong base for the development of various manufacturing sectors and infrastructure.
He highlighted SteelFab’s annual growth as a strategic event that strengthens the UAE’s position on the industrial map and contributes to driving its economic development.
“SteelFab offers an ideal platform for exchanging expertise and investment opportunities among top manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and experts in this crucial industry. This is why the Chamber is committed to supporting the exhibition and the steel industry as part of the UAE's strategic vision to enhance its manufacturing sector,” Al Owais added.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that this year’s edition of SteelFab exhibition coincides with the 20th anniversary of its launch as one of the most significant specialised events in the region, serving as a testament to the industrial growth achieved by the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.
Over the years, SteelFab has witnessed remarkable development, with 48 exhibitors in its inaugural edition, gradually expanding its exhibition space to draw hundreds of local and global brands, exhibitors, and industry leaders and experts, alongside thousands of visitors.
The 20th edition of SteelFab brings together a large group of big-name brands and leading manufacturers and producers in the iron and steel industry from countries like the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, China, the Netherlands, and India.
It also hosts representatives of local and regional companies renowned for their pioneering technologies and innovative solutions across various metalworking and fabrication industries.
SteelFab 2025 serves as a gateway for expanding into the UAE and regional steel markets, providing exhibiting companies with the opportunity to strike deals, build partnerships, and exchange expertise with top global producers and suppliers, while also staying updated on the latest developments in this vital industry.
Moreover, the exhibition fosters networking opportunities for local steel fabrication companies to engage and share knowledge with their global counterparts, in addition to securing significant deals and showcasing their products and solutions. This helps develop the expertise of these companies and beef up their competitiveness in the market.
