UrduPoint.com

21 Companies To Offer ICV Certificates: Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has announced the details of registration and evaluation services offered through the In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, noting that 21 companies are certified to issue national value-added certificates to suppliers.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that registering in the programme is optional, but suppliers wishing to benefit from the programme must obtain an ICV certificate, which would help drive their businesses.

These companies implement the highest transparency and efficiency standards when issuing certificates, after measuring the supplier's in-country spending on manufacturing, products and services, its net investment capital in the UAE, wage spending, employee expenses, spending on advanced technology, and research and development, he added.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi explained that the existence of several certification companies ensures various pricing options for applicants, noting that the ministry is currently considering signing an agreement with these companies to provide micro and small enterprises with a fixed price for obtaining the certificate.

Suppliers who join the programme can benefit from the growing demand for local products and services to expand their businesses. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs can also benefit from the opportunity to localise their supply chains and expand their businesses.

Under this framework, the Emirates Development Bank allocated AED5 billion from its financing portfolio to support these companies.

The programme offers many competitive advantages, including financing incentives for certificate holders, facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies, and creating opportunities to establishing international partnerships with global companies.

Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of the UAE's industrial strategy, "Operation 300bn", in March 2021, the ministry has intensified its efforts to highlight all features of strategy, especially the ICV Programme.

The programme also empowers Emirati industries by assigning more than 42 percent of procurement and specialist services activities of the Federal, government and private entities in the UAE to local suppliers, in addition to the attractive incentives associated with the ICV certificate. It will also help drive local industrial activities by leveraging enablers available in the country.

Since its inception, the ICV programme resulted in the redirection of nearly AED88 billion of spending to the local economy, helped create more than 2,000 jobs for UAE nationals in the private sector, while the number of certified suppliers exceeded 5,000 across various sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Bank Rashid Price March All From Government Agreement Industry Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

2 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

13 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

17 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

17 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&# ..

AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&#039; sign: ADP

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.