21 Emiratis Join EGA National Training Programmes

Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, today announced that it has resumed hiring of young Emirati talent for technical roles through its national training programmes, after a break in recruitment during COVID-19.

Since July, some 21 young Emiratis have been welcomed as the first batch of new trainees since the start of the pandemic.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are committed to recruiting and developing the best talent for EGA as an investment in the future. I welcome the new batch of young talented UAE National trainees to our company and commend my team for their efforts in resuming our national training programmes, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Ibrahim Al Bastaki, Director, Maintenance at EGA, and a graduate of the national training programme said, "I am proud and privileged to have had the opportunity, which has taught me the rule of success ‘Aim higher, work harder, do not stop, push yourself and let every day be a new day of challenges’."

Another graduate, Ali Mohammad, Technician, Process Control, also commented on the value of the national training programmes.

