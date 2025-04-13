Open Menu

21 Martyred, 64 Injured In One Day In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 12:15 AM

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) Twenty-one Palestinians were martyred and 64 others injured over the past 24 hours due to Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of martyrs since 18th March has reached 1,563, while the number of injured stands at 4,004.

The ministry also noted that several martyrs remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings, or lie in the streets, as emergency teams are unable to reach them due to limited resources.

