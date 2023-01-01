2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Eve

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that 2,166,821 riders used its public transport, shared mobility means and taxis during the New Year’s Eve 2023.

The figure reflects a 33 percent rise from last year’s number, which was 1,632,552 riders.

The breakdown of ridership was as follows: Metro: 958,161 riders (compared to 640,175 last year), Tram: 49,855 riders (compared to 34,672 last year), and public buses: 395,930 riders (compared to 331,837 last year).

Marine transport means ferried 77,844 riders (compared to 50,398 last year), E-Hailer: 125,651 riders (compared to 96,937 last year), Taxi: 558,079 riders (compared to 476,831 last year), and shared mobility means: 1,301 riders (compared to 1,011 last year).

Lifting public transport riders to the New Year’s Eve celebrations areas went smoothly, thanks to the comprehensive plan mapped out by RTA in collaboration with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai.

The metro service continued around-the-clock and more than 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebrations locations to the vehicles parking areas designated for the event.