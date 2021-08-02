UrduPoint.com

21,025 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 21,025 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,832,021 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 170.

19 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

