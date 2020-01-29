2,109 tonnes of used clothes donated through Clothing Bank initiative in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, announced that 2,109 tonnes of used clothes worth AED9.6 million were donated as part of the Clothing Bank initiative in 2019.

The IACAD aims to allocate all proceeds to support various charitable and humanitarian projects within and outside the UAE.

‫Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charity Sector at IACAD, said, "I am delighted to say that citizens and residents donated used clothes to support the initiative in 2019, which is a testament to the community’s positive response to the Clothing Bank. The initiative is part of the IACAD’s commitment to Article 9 of the 50-Year-Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. In Article 9, he decreed an increase in philanthropic initiatives that match the percentage of annual economic growth."

‫Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Habtoor, Director of the Department of Zakat and Charity Funds at IACAD, expressed his gratitude to those who supported the Clothing Bank initiative.

He said, "The Clothing Bank team has steadfastly focused on growing the initiative through regular follow-ups to ensure the timely distribution of containers of clothes in the emirate. In line with 2020: Towards the next 50, I encourage all the citizens and residents of Dubai to continue to support the Clothing Bank initiative and other charitable causes that underscore the emirate’s standing as a global centre for innovative humanitarian efforts."

The Clothing Bank initiative collects and recycles used clothes to support charitable and humanitarian projects that are supervised by the IACAD. The Charity Sector at the IACAD distributed 686 boxes and containers, with a total capacity of some 2,109 tonnes per year to over 585 locations in Dubai.

The Clothing Bank enables citizens and residents in the emirate to donate used clothes to support the initiative. It is a sustainable initiative that recycles thousands of tonnes of used clothes, thus helping to preserve the environment and reduce waste. Since its launch, the bank has contributed to more than 352,723 humanitarian cases worldwide.