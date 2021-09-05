UrduPoint.com

21,364 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

21,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 21,364 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,426,511 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 186.

31 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

