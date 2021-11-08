UrduPoint.com

21,711 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,373,477 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 216.

10 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

