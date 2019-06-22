UrduPoint.com
219 Widows Benefit From Assistance By Dar Al-Ber

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Dar Al-Ber Society has extended material and living assistance to 219 widows in the UAE and abroad from 2018 to June 2019, said the Society to mark World Widows' Day on 23rd June.

According to the Society, 166 widows benefitted from the assistance worth AED1.3 million during the last year.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dar Al-Ber Society, said they disbursed AED496,830 to help 53 widows in Dubai from January to June 2019.

Al Falasi said that the Society observes World Widows’ Day on 23rd June every year, a day approved by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2010, in recognition of the social and humanitarian status of widows and their children.

