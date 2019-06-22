219 widows benefit from assistance by Dar Al-Ber in 18 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Dar Al-Ber Society has extended material and living assistance to 219 widows in the UAE and abroad from 2018 through June 2019.

In a statement marking the International Widows Day, observed by the UN on 23rd June every year, the Society said 166 widows benefitted from around AED1.38 million in assistance it provided last year.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dar Al-Ber Society, said they disbursed AED496,830 in support of 53 widows in Dubai from January through June 2019.

Al-Falasi added that the Society observes World Widows’ Day on 23rd June every year, a day approved by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2010, to draw attention to the voices and experiences of widows and to galvanise the unique support that they need.