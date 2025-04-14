21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The 21st edition of the Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of 781 exhibitors representing over 1,662 brands from 50 countries. The exhibition runs until 16th April.

The event was inaugurated by Mahir Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of senior officials and representatives of local and international companies.

During his tour of the exhibition, Julfar emphasised that the event is a strategic platform to support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, attract foreign investments, and reinforce the emirate’s position as an advanced industrial and logistics hub in the region.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the exhibition, stated that the event is a pivotal platform to drive industrial and commercial growth in Dubai, pointing out that the exhibition connects manufacturers, distributors, and investors in a sector witnessing increasing demand for wood and natural materials, particularly in construction, design, and decoration sectors.

The exhibition includes 12 international pavilions from countries including Portugal, Gabon, China, the United States, India, Italy, Turkey, Russia, France, Germany, Austria, and Egypt, showcasing advanced products and technologies in the wood industry.

This reflects the global diversity and investment opportunities the event offers.

Participants are showcasing a wide variety of products including wooden panels of various types, hardwood and softwood, engineered wood, edge banding, machinery and equipment, coatings, adhesives, furniture accessories, logistics, and software.

On the first day, several panel discussions and workshops were held, covering topics such as timber market forecasts in the middle East and North Africa, analysis of the global ocean freight market and its impact on logistics, as well as discussions on the latest timber market trends in Northern and Central Europe and North Africa.

Coinciding with the main event, the 7th edition of the Dubai International Furniture Accessories, Components & Semi-Finished Products Exhibition (DIFAC) also launched, showcasing new technologies in the furniture sector. Visitors can explore products including locks, hinges, ready-made or semi-finished cabinets, tools and production equipment, upholstery materials, decorations, and interior finishes.