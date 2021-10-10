UrduPoint.com

21st October Announced Public Holiday For Private Sector On Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Thursday, 21st October, 2021, will be a paid holiday for all workers in private sector companies, establishments and facilities in the country on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

More Stories From Middle East

