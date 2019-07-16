22 Arab clubs apply to participate in Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020

Till date, 22 clubs from five Arab countries have sent in their requests to participate in the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Till date, 22 clubs from five Arab countries have sent in their requests to participate in the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020.

The Executive Committee of the tournament made the announcement during its third meeting held recently in Sharjah to review the preparations for the upcoming event.

The meeting was presided over by Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee, Head of the AWST’s Executive Committee and Director-General of Sharjah Women Sports, in the presence of heads and members of the AWST committees.

Al Naqbi said, "We are focused on the preparations for the event and are working on the logistics and technical plans, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and Chairperson of the SWS. We look forward to hosting a prestigious event that will reflect the position of Sharjah as a hub for women’s sporting events in the Arab world."

During the meeting, attendees reviewed the procedures followed by the committee tasked with the issuance of entry visas for the participating delegations, and a special committee was formed to evaluate the performance of the various committees.

Mariam Yousef Al Hosani, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee; Maitha bin Dawi, Manager of the AWST; Naser Ashour, Head of the Safety and Security Committee; Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Internal Relations Committee; Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of the Performance and Development Committee; Ali Hassan Al Amiri, Head of the Technical Committee; Tharia Jalal, Head of the Financial Committee; Lamiya Al Suwaidi, Head of the Award Ceremony Committee; Zakiya Al Musharakh, Head of the Corporate Communications Committee; Fatima Mohammed, Head of the Media Committee; Muna Al Ghazal, Head of the Protocol Committee; Khawla Mohammed, Head of the Secretariat Committee; and Reham Mahmoud, Head of the Logistics Committee, were among the dignitaries who attended the meeting.

The first edition of the AWST was held in 2012 on the initiative of Sheikha Jawaher. The pan-Arab tournament is held biennially in Sharjah with the aim of furthering women’s sports in the Arab region.