UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Arab Clubs Apply To Participate In Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

22 Arab clubs apply to participate in Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020

Till date, 22 clubs from five Arab countries have sent in their requests to participate in the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Till date, 22 clubs from five Arab countries have sent in their requests to participate in the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020.

The Executive Committee of the tournament made the announcement during its third meeting held recently in Sharjah to review the preparations for the upcoming event.

The meeting was presided over by Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee, Head of the AWST’s Executive Committee and Director-General of Sharjah Women Sports, in the presence of heads and members of the AWST committees.

Al Naqbi said, "We are focused on the preparations for the event and are working on the logistics and technical plans, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and Chairperson of the SWS. We look forward to hosting a prestigious event that will reflect the position of Sharjah as a hub for women’s sporting events in the Arab world."

During the meeting, attendees reviewed the procedures followed by the committee tasked with the issuance of entry visas for the participating delegations, and a special committee was formed to evaluate the performance of the various committees.

Mariam Yousef Al Hosani, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee; Maitha bin Dawi, Manager of the AWST; Naser Ashour, Head of the Safety and Security Committee; Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Internal Relations Committee; Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of the Performance and Development Committee; Ali Hassan Al Amiri, Head of the Technical Committee; Tharia Jalal, Head of the Financial Committee; Lamiya Al Suwaidi, Head of the Award Ceremony Committee; Zakiya Al Musharakh, Head of the Corporate Communications Committee; Fatima Mohammed, Head of the Media Committee; Muna Al Ghazal, Head of the Protocol Committee; Khawla Mohammed, Head of the Secretariat Committee; and Reham Mahmoud, Head of the Logistics Committee, were among the dignitaries who attended the meeting.

The first edition of the AWST was held in 2012 on the initiative of Sheikha Jawaher. The pan-Arab tournament is held biennially in Sharjah with the aim of furthering women’s sports in the Arab region.

Related Topics

World Sports Sharjah Wife Hub Women 2020 Family Media Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Sustainable City announces roadmap to reduce singl ..

16 minutes ago

Iranian bread permanent guest at Kuwaiti tables

8 minutes ago

34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

17 minutes ago

Maize be cultivation till Aug 20

17 minutes ago

Police bound to protect law abiding citizens: SP

17 minutes ago

JPMC forms committee to enquire about death of wom ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.