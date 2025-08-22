- Home
- Middle East
- 22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’
22 Countries Condemn Israel’s West Bank Settlement Project As ‘violation Of International Law’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:01 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) LONDON, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – Twenty two countries, including major European powers, the UK, Canada, Japan and Australia, issued a joint statement Thursday calling Israel’s approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank “unacceptable and a violation of international law.”
Israel approved the plans for the roughly 12-square-kilometer (five-square-mile) parcel of land known as E1 just east of Jerusalem on Wednesday.
"The decision by the Israeli Higher Planning Committee to approve plans for settlement construction in the E1 area, East of Jerusalem, is unacceptable and a violation of international law. We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms,” said the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK as well as the top diplomat of EU.
“This brings no benefits to the Israeli people,” the foreign ministers said. “Instead, it risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability, taking us further away from peace.''
“The government of Israel still has an opportunity to stop the E1 plan going any further. We encourage them to urgently retract this plan,” they added.
“If implemented, these settlement plans would be a flagrant breach of international law and would divide a future Palestinian state in two, critically undermining a two-state solution.''
"The Israeli government must stop settlement construction in line with UNSC Resolution 2334 and remove their restrictions on the finances of the Palestinian Authority," it added.
Recent Stories
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..
UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's core inflation slows in July18 minutes ago
-
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response18 minutes ago
-
Korea allocates record US$25.1 billion to R&D for 202618 minutes ago
-
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma18 minutes ago
-
Qatar, on behalf of Arab Group at UN, says Syria's security, stability part of Arab, regional securi ..18 minutes ago
-
Gaza Strip: UN urges world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians, lift Israeli rest ..19 minutes ago
-
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station19 minutes ago
-
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan19 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine19 minutes ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’19 minutes ago
-
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone19 minutes ago
-
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate UAE’s position as ..19 minutes ago