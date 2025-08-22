Open Menu

22 Countries Condemn Israel’s West Bank Settlement Project As ‘violation Of International Law’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:01 AM

22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) LONDON, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – Twenty two countries, including major European powers, the UK, Canada, Japan and Australia, issued a joint statement Thursday calling Israel’s approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank “unacceptable and a violation of international law.”

Israel approved the plans for the roughly 12-square-kilometer (five-square-mile) parcel of land known as E1 just east of Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"The decision by the Israeli Higher Planning Committee to approve plans for settlement construction in the E1 area, East of Jerusalem, is unacceptable and a violation of international law. We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms,” said the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK as well as the top diplomat of EU.

“This brings no benefits to the Israeli people,” the foreign ministers said. “Instead, it risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability, taking us further away from peace.''

“The government of Israel still has an opportunity to stop the E1 plan going any further. We encourage them to urgently retract this plan,” they added.

“If implemented, these settlement plans would be a flagrant breach of international law and would divide a future Palestinian state in two, critically undermining a two-state solution.''

"The Israeli government must stop settlement construction in line with UNSC Resolution 2334 and remove their restrictions on the finances of the Palestinian Authority," it added.

