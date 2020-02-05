22 new service stations to be opened across UAE in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) ENOC Group today announced its plans to open 22 new service stations across the UAE by the end of 2020; ten in Sharjah, nine in Dubai and three in the northern regions.

According to a press release issued by ENOC today, the Group plans to bolster its retail network from its existing 136 service stations to 193 across the UAE by end of 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, ENOC Group CEO, said, "Our expansion efforts are aligned with the UAE government to establish a robust infrastructure required to serve the UAE over the for the next 50 years.

"We will continue to expand our retail footprint, offering our customers ease of access to fuel and automotive services.

"

ENOC Group inaugurates a new service station in Al Khan, Sharjah, built to provide convenience to Al Khan and nearby communities including Al Nahda and Sharjah City Centre.

The new service station is also equipped with smart fuel dispensers, fully integrated digital wall displays and advanced Vapour Recovery System.

Award-winning convenience store ZOOM will be onsite to fulfill the daily needs of customers who can pay with various methods at ENOC’s service stations; including VIP, ENOC Pay, NOL, Apply Pay, samsung Pay, GPay, Dubai Smart Government and Dubai Now.