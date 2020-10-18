22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has added 22 new services all relating to the toll gates system, Salik, in a recent update to Dubai Drive app.

"The new batch of services added to Dubai Drive app encompasses 9 main services and 13 subsidiary ones.

The package includes a dashboard recapping the latest activities of the account such as the existing balance, top-up of Salik account, offence management, and the removal/addition of vehicles without visiting service centres or contacting Salik Call Centre," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The update displays details of journeys passing under Salik toll gates and registered vehicles. It enables customers to inquire about their accounts and PINs, update their phone numbers and obtain general information about the system.