UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Salik Services Added To ‘Dubai Drive’ App

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has added 22 new services all relating to the toll gates system, Salik, in a recent update to Dubai Drive app.

"The new batch of services added to Dubai Drive app encompasses 9 main services and 13 subsidiary ones.

The package includes a dashboard recapping the latest activities of the account such as the existing balance, top-up of Salik account, offence management, and the removal/addition of vehicles without visiting service centres or contacting Salik Call Centre," said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The update displays details of journeys passing under Salik toll gates and registered vehicles. It enables customers to inquire about their accounts and PINs, update their phone numbers and obtain general information about the system.

Related Topics

Dubai Vehicles RTA Traffic All

Recent Stories

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

36 minutes ago

GCC Education Undersecretaries hold 4th meeting un ..

50 minutes ago

Post-COVID economic plan’s 33 initiatives call f ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy organises ‘Future Economy Lab’ t ..

51 minutes ago

Number of UAE telecommunications subscribers up to ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council opens registration for Novemb ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.