UrduPoint.com

22,330 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

22,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 22,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,398,458 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 175.

91 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

