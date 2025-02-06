Open Menu

226 Archaeological Sites In Gaza Damaged By Israeli Military Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that 226 archaeological sites in Gaza have been damaged due to Israeli military operations, which affected all historical locations in the strip.

In a report, the ministry detailed the impact of Israeli aggression on 316 cultural heritage sites in Gaza.

These sites were categorised into archaeological sites, heritage buildings, museums, religious structures, historical cemeteries, cultural landmarks, natural sites, and monuments.

Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Hani Al-Hayek, stated that the study took an entire year to complete, with the participation of 13 Palestinian experts and support from a team at Oxford University.

