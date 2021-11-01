UrduPoint.com

22,662 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:15 PM

22,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 22,662 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,172,758 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 214.

07 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Two ministers, three advisors added in KP cabinet

Two ministers, three advisors added in KP cabinet

4 seconds ago
 Three cattle thieves arrested in sargodha

Three cattle thieves arrested in sargodha

6 seconds ago
 Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

8 seconds ago
 50 water supply projects completed in PP-16: Rashi ..

50 water supply projects completed in PP-16: Rashid Hafeez

13 seconds ago
 41 retailers fined in faisalabad

41 retailers fined in faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Globa ..

UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Global Green Growth Institute proje ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.