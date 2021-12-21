UrduPoint.com

22nd Conference Of Arab Culture Ministers Concludes With Several Landmark Decisions

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:15 AM

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) The 22nd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, organised by the Ministry of Culture and Youth along with Arab League Cultural, Educational and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), concluded today with several key takeaways for the development of Arab culture.

Held at Expo 2020 Dubai from 19th-20th December, 2021, the session hosted 18 ministers in charge of cultural affairs from different member countries of the Arab League and more than 88 delegations with representatives of intergovernmental organisations such as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO), the Arab Bureau of education for the Gulf States (ABEGS), the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and the Arab Theatre Authority.

The discussions of the 22nd session reviewed and updated the draft of the comprehensive plan for Arab culture, based on an analytical review of the most important developments of the Arab cultural scene in past 20 years, and the circumstances that led to those developments. The discussions also covered the political, economic and social repercussions of these events and the challenges that the Arab world is facing today.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Chair of the 22nd Session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, said, "The Conference of Arab Culture Ministers is a major platform to forge cultural cooperation among Arab nations and to discuss ways to develop it further.

Therefore, the UAE is keen on strategic cooperation with ALECSO in all aspects related to its fields of work. Hosting this conference is a translation of the vision of our wise leadership in supporting Arab culture as a bridge that links the people of the Arab region."

She added, "The 22nd session of the conference achieved an ambitious Arab cultural vision encompassing a number of topics relevant to the development and growth of Arab culture. I must mention the ministers’ conversation with Arab Youth, it’s an important example of what communication between decisionmakers and our target groups can achieve in the cultural sector."

Al Kaabi noted the event culminated in the signing of the UAE Declaration for the Arabic Language launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Mohammed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, said, "We opened a new phase of work in the field of culture in Arab countries thanks to the updated plan for Arab culture, and thanks to joint Arab cultural projects that will strengthen our cooperation. The plan will provide the necessary support to cultural institutions in many areas and give Arab states the opportunity to be at par with other countries in the upcoming regional and international events."

