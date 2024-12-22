23 Dead In Two Crowd Crushes In Nigeria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 10:45 AM
LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) At least 23 people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said.
In the state capital Abuja, at least 10 people died and many more were injured in a scramble to receive gifts of charity being distributed by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama district.
In Okija in Anambra state, southeastern Nigeria, a crowd crush occurred after a member of the community provided presents including rice, grease and cash.
State police confirmed 13 deaths, but eyewitnesses and Amnesty International Nigeria reported the toll at 20, along with additional injuries.
Recent Stories
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
More Stories From Middle East
-
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria5 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says20 minutes ago
-
Commercial tea bags release millions of microplastics, entering human intestinal cells: Study35 minutes ago
-
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing35 minutes ago
-
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit1 hour ago
-
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar9 hours ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 20 ..9 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession to throne9 hours ago
-
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup11 hours ago
-
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza12 hours ago
-
Green cover rises to quarter of India's geographical area13 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany13 hours ago