23 Injured In Russian Plane's Emergency Landing

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

23 injured in Russian plane's emergency landing

A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports on Thursday after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Associated Press, AP, quoted Russian officials as saying on Thursday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports on Thursday after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Associated Press, AP, quoted Russian officials as saying on Thursday.

The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven hit the birds as it took off on Thursday from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport en route for Simferopol, in Crimea.

The airline said in a statement that the birds got into both of the plane's engines, causing them to malfunction.

The pilot then made an emergency landing in a cornfield about one kilometre from the airport.

Russian health authorities said 23 people, including five children, were taken to the hospital, and all but one were released following check-ups and quick treatment.

Ural Airlines lauded the crew for its professionalism in arranging the evacuation. The company said the captain was a highly experienced pilot who had flown over 3,000 hours, said the AP report.

More Stories From Middle East

