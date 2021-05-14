UrduPoint.com
23,115 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 11,445,680 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 115.

73 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the coronavirus vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus

