23.8% Increase In Number Of Mystery Shopper Reports Issued By Dubai Chambers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Dubai Chambers has revealed significant growth in participation in its Service Excellence Programme, underlining the private sector's increasing focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Dubai Chambers issued 2,422 mystery shopper reports to companies enrolled in the Service Excellence Programme during Q1 2025, marking a 23.8 percent increase compared to the 1,955 reports issued in Q1 2024.
This substantial growth reflects the programme's impact in driving improvements in customer service and fostering a culture of excellence within the private sector.
The programme has experienced a surge in participation, with the number of applications rising by an impressive 42.4 percent. During Q1 2025, 1,155 companies applied to join the programme, compared to 811 applicants in Q1 2024.
The Service Excellence Programme offers participating companies the opportunity to receive quarterly mystery shopper reports, which provide detailed feedback on their customer service performance.
These reports highlight strengths and areas for improvement, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions and implement targeted strategies to enhance customer experience.
The programme evaluates companies based on criteria aligned with global best practices, including branch appearance, policy and criteria, employees, service delivery, payment transaction, services provided for People of Determination, and customer happiness measurements. It also assesses the added value companies bring to customers through digital channels and other service enhancements.
To ensure the Service Excellence Programme remains relevant and responsive to the evolving local business environment, Dubai Chambers has expanded its scope to include the evaluation of customer experience in concept stores and the insurance sector, as well as the assessment of service quality provided by businesses through the LinkedIn and TikTok platforms.
