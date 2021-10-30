UrduPoint.com

23,958 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

23,958 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 23,958 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,100,512 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 213.

34 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

