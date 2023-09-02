Open Menu

23rd Annual SINF Focuses On 'Plant Tales'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2023) According to Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Director-General of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the 23rd Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah from September 18 to 20 with the theme "Plant Tales". The forum is among the most significant events for spotlighting folk storytellers, who represent distinctive cultural personalities with invaluable knowledge to share.
Al Musallam has revealed that the 23rd edition of the forum will include the "Sharjah International Storyteller Award" and the Regional Course for New Facilitators, organised by UNESCO to train experts in the field of cultural heritage.

More than 120 experts, academics, and pioneers from more than 47 countries, as well as storytellers and media professionals, will attend this year's conference, he said. There will be a total of 50 workshops spread out during the course of the conference, with three occurring before the main event and 47 during it.

