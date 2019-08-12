UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Dead, 6 Missing In Vietnam Floods

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

24 dead, 6 missing in Vietnam floods

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) The body of the last missing flood victim in south central Vietnam has been recovered, bringing the monthly death toll from floods in the country to 24, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has quoted authorities as saying on Monday.

Floods have wreaked havoc in August in both the Central Highlands of southern Vietnam as well as in northern Vietnam, where Typhoon Wipha made landfall on 2nd August, killing 13 in the subsequent flooding, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported.

 Six remain missing in the northern floods.

In the south, nearly 3,900 houses and more than 22,000 hectares of crops were submerged, mostly in Lam Dong province. Floods have also damaged more than 30 kilometres of national roads, including the road leading to the tourist city of Dalat.

They have also destroyed 142 hectares of aquarium farming and 4,300 cages of river-raised fish. Damages are estimated at more than one billion Vietnamese dong (US$46 million), the most serious loss in recent years. Deadly floods are common in Vietnam.

Related Topics

Flood Road Vietnam August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

2 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.