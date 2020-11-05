24 distinguished UAE students selected for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, has announced the 2020-2021 class of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme, SMSP, which enhances existing skills of outstanding students in the UAE and provides them with academic and leadership opportunities.

The programme, established by NYUAD in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Education Council, draws on students in their third and fourth years of study in the country’s Federal institutions of higher education: United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

60 students were nominated by the three institutions to be considered for the SMSP programme. Of these, 36 were selected as finalists and were interviewed, and 24 were selected as SMSP Scholars by a distinguished panel of judges from NYUAD, NYU New York, and leaders from the local community.

The 2020-2021 Scholars will take either one of two special classes. The first option is a course entitled Challenges of the New Political Economy, taught by the former US Ambassador to the UAE Michael Corbin. The second offering is the course entitled Crises in Context: The Forces That Shape the Great Events of Our Time taught by author and journalist James Traub. In addition, all Scholars will attend courses on leadership development, public speaking, public presentations, critical thinking, and persuasive writing.

Co-chair of the Scholars Programme Steering Committee, H.

H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated, "The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme recognises promising students and provides them with unparalleled educational and leadership development opportunities," adding that the students who won the chance to become scholars for this year should be very proud of their achievements.

Sheikha Mariam highlighted, "The UAE’s unwavering support is the Primary force behind the selected scholars’ continued success, emphasising that they are the future leaders of tomorrow who will help serve this nation, fulfil its ambitions, and ensure it is always at the international forefront."

"We are delighted to welcome this exceptional class of Scholars to the Class of 2020-2021, the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme," said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Community Programmes Executive Director Diane C. Yu.

"The students are the recipients of the prestigious Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship and will participate in academic, leadership, and cross-cultural experiences to enhance their profiles and prepare them for Graduate school. This year, the competition was fierce and the decisions were very difficult because of the high quality of the candidates. We are so pleased that this new class is as talented and motivated as they are. The faculty and staff look forward to working with them, initially in the virtual instruction mode and we hope through in-person teaching later in the year," she added.