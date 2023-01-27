24 Emirati graduate from Oxford’s Leadership Development Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), the region’s leading institute for education and training in finance, has announced that 24 Emirati professionals along with 14 Expatriates and Bahrain Nationals have completed its Leadership Development Programme (LDP), organised by the institute in collaboration with the Saïd business School, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

The Development Programme, held in December 2022, was in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to put Emiratis as the top priority in all government policy decisions.

A total of 38 leaders from the insurance and banking sector, including CEOs, directors, and department heads, joined the thought-provoking training program, which offered them an opportunity to gain a comprehensive and coordinated experience to develop into more effective and prominent leaders in their fields.

The LDP participants from the UAE were joined by 12 professionals from the Bahrain’s regulatory authority and financial institutions. The UAE participants included representatives from the Central Bank of the UAE, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commercial Bank International, Daman Insurance, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Noura Alblooshi, Acting General Manager of EIBFS, said, “We are proud of our LDP graduates, and as EIBFS we aspire to upskill and develop future-ready executives in the UAE banking and financial sector through our cooperation with Said Business school at the University of Oxford.

We do this by providing them with the knowledge and abilities they need to prosper, grow, and meet the changing market needs.

Reflecting on his interactive session with the LDP alumnus, Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, stated, “I am thrilled to have been one of the Emirati participants in the Leadership Development Programme, provided by the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies. As a board member of EIBFS, I am proud of its efforts in supporting the country’s Emiratisation strategy.”

Al Mehyas said that the two-week intensive programme provided by the EIBFS and Oxford University helped him gain key insights into various aspects of leadership, including the importance of building relationships in a professional capacity. “The EIBFS’ role in developing the skills and competencies needed for the future of the financial sector at large is commendable and extremely valuable,” he added.

Over the past few years, EIBFS has worked relentlessly to establish an extensive network of strategic international partnerships. In addition to the Oxford University, EIBFS has initiated collaborations with global educational institutions such as the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in US and UK’s Bangor University.