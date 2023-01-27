UrduPoint.com

24 Emirati Graduate From Oxford’s Leadership Development Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 08:30 PM

24 Emirati graduate from Oxford’s Leadership Development Programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), the region’s leading institute for education and training in finance, has announced that 24 Emirati professionals along with 14 Expatriates and Bahrain Nationals have completed its Leadership Development Programme (LDP), organised by the institute in collaboration with the Saïd business School, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

The Development Programme, held in December 2022, was in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to put Emiratis as the top priority in all government policy decisions.

A total of 38 leaders from the insurance and banking sector, including CEOs, directors, and department heads, joined the thought-provoking training program, which offered them an opportunity to gain a comprehensive and coordinated experience to develop into more effective and prominent leaders in their fields.

The LDP participants from the UAE were joined by 12 professionals from the Bahrain’s regulatory authority and financial institutions. The UAE participants included representatives from the Central Bank of the UAE, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commercial Bank International, Daman Insurance, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Noura Alblooshi, Acting General Manager of EIBFS, said, “We are proud of our LDP graduates, and as EIBFS we aspire to upskill and develop future-ready executives in the UAE banking and financial sector through our cooperation with Said Business school at the University of Oxford.

We do this by providing them with the knowledge and abilities they need to prosper, grow, and meet the changing market needs.

Reflecting on his interactive session with the LDP alumnus, Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance CompanyDaman, stated, “I am thrilled to have been one of the Emirati participants in the Leadership Development Programme, provided by the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies. As a board member of EIBFS, I am proud of its efforts in supporting the country’s Emiratisation strategy.”

Al Mehyas said that the two-week intensive programme provided by the EIBFS and Oxford University helped him gain key insights into various aspects of leadership, including the importance of building relationships in a professional capacity. “The EIBFS’ role in developing the skills and competencies needed for the future of the financial sector at large is commendable and extremely valuable,” he added.

Over the past few years, EIBFS has worked relentlessly to establish an extensive network of strategic international partnerships. In addition to the Oxford University, EIBFS has initiated collaborations with global educational institutions such as the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in US and UK’s Bangor University.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Bank Daman Oxford Virginia Bangor Bahrain United Kingdom December Standard Chartered Pakistan Market All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Seizure of Russian Funds May Make EU No-Go Investm ..

Seizure of Russian Funds May Make EU No-Go Investment Area for Rest of World - E ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab University declares MA/MSc results

Punjab University declares MA/MSc results

12 minutes ago
 Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza ..

Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi

12 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

12 minutes ago
 EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

23 minutes ago
 US to Blame for Situation in Ukraine, Pyongyang Si ..

US to Blame for Situation in Ukraine, Pyongyang Sides With Russia - Kim Jong Un' ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.