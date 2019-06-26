UrduPoint.com
24 Injured Yemenis Leave For Treatment At UAE Expense In India

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

24 injured Yemenis leave for treatment at UAE expense in India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) ADEN, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - Twenty four injured Yemenis have left Aden to complete their treatment in Indian hospitals, at the expense of the United Arab Emirates.

The move is part of the UAE's constant efforts to ease the suffering of Yemeni people, stand with them in their difficult times, improve their humanitarian conditions and support them against the crimes committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, the Representative of Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen, who, along with his team of volunteers, saw off the injured Yemenis at Aden Airport today, said the UAE leadership attaches great importance to the health and well-being of the injured Yemeni.

He wished the injured Yemenis speedy recovery and safe return to their country.

The injured Yemenis appreciated the UAE’s humanitarian stance.

The humanitarian gesture is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Since the start of the war against Yemen by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias in 2015, the UAE has helped treat thousands of injured Yemenis in the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, India and Jordan.

