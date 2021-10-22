2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) A light mag 2.4 tremor was felt in Al Faya, in the emirate of Sharjah, at 19:44 today, Friday, UAE time.

This was announced by the Seismology Department of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which monitors earthquake activities in the United Arab Emirates.