- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
2.4 Tremor Felt In Sharjah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) A light mag 2.4 tremor was felt in Al Faya, in the emirate of Sharjah, at 19:44 today, Friday, UAE time.
This was announced by the Seismology Department of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which monitors earthquake activities in the United Arab Emirates.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three accused: SSP Suhai Aziz
NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5
Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After Accidentally Shooting Movie Cre ..
Sindh government failed to fumigate neighbourhood:Imran Qureshi
NATO Adopts First AI Strategy - Alliance's Secretary General
UN Halts Flights to Ethiopia's Mekelle After Plane Forced to Abort Landing - Spo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee reviews event progress, praises visitor numbers, event management7 minutes ago
-
UAE, Saudi pilots perform spectacular air show at Expo 2020 Dubai1 hour ago
-
Lazio Space-Region: The industry of aerospace sector at Expo 2020 Dubai1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU at Expo2020 Dubai2 hours ago
-
UAE takes part in 7th GCC Health Ministers Committee meeting2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed tours country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai4 hours ago
-
AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red lights in Abu Dhabi4 hours ago
-
50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP4 hours ago
-
UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours5 hours ago
-
DEWA launches interactive awareness competition at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to celebrate World E ..6 hours ago
-
Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional, release of others for crimes duri ..6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.