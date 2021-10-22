UrduPoint.com

2.4 Tremor Felt In Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:00 PM

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) A light mag 2.4 tremor was felt in Al Faya, in the emirate of Sharjah, at 19:44 today, Friday, UAE time.

This was announced by the Seismology Department of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which monitors earthquake activities in the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Earthquake UAE Sharjah United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three a ..

935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three accused: SSP Suhai Aziz

18 minutes ago
 NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

18 minutes ago
 Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After A ..

Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After Accidentally Shooting Movie Cre ..

18 minutes ago
 Sindh government failed to fumigate neighbourhood ..

Sindh government failed to fumigate neighbourhood:Imran Qureshi

18 minutes ago
 NATO Adopts First AI Strategy - Alliance's Secreta ..

NATO Adopts First AI Strategy - Alliance's Secretary General

43 minutes ago
 UN Halts Flights to Ethiopia's Mekelle After Plane ..

UN Halts Flights to Ethiopia's Mekelle After Plane Forced to Abort Landing - Spo ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.