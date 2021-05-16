UrduPoint.com
2,406 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 2,406 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to Sunday stands at 11,450,769 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 115.

78 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

