246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 28th May, 2023 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Qasimia University handed over graduation certificates to the fifth cohort of university students.
The graduation ceremony for the academic year 2022-2023 took place at the University City Theatre in the presence of members of the board of Trustees, the University Rector, deputies and assistant rectors, deans of faculties, members of the academic and administrative bodies, a group of invitees, ambassadors and consuls accredited to the UAE.
The number of graduates of the fifth cohort reached 246 male and female students representing 44 nationalities in the university’s five faculties, including the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the College of Arts and Human Sciences, the College of Economics and Administration, the College of Communication, and the College of the Holy Qur’an.
Professor Jamal Al-Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University, delivered a speech appreciating the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision of caring for the university and his keenness in approving the doubling of the university’s buildings to be a distinguished academic beacon of multiculturalism.
Prof.

Dr. Awwad Al-Khalaf, Director of Al Qasimia University, delivered a speech congratulating the graduates and their families and congratulated the Ruler of Sharjah, also the Founder of Al Qasimia University, on the occasion.


Al-Khalaf reviewed the university’s achievements during the spring semester of 2023, from the approval of the Academic Accreditation Commission to developing the university’s academic programmes and adding new programmes to the faculties of Arts, Humanities and the Holy Qur’an, in addition to organising many international conferences and scientific forums where researchers from various countries participated.


After that, student Yahya Qurban from Kazakhstan at the College of Arts and Humanities delivered a speech expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for caring for students throughout their studies at the university and developing their scientific and life skills.
Then the two winners of the Al Qasimia University Award for Distinguished Graduates in its second session, namely Jamila Daoud from Ghana, the winner of the award in the community service category, and Musa Niang from the State of Senegal, the winner of the award in the entrepreneurship category, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah, and the university family.

They stressed the university's role in shaping their practical lives, development, and success in teaching the Arabic language, memorising the Holy Qur’an, and spreading Sharia sciences in their countries.

Graduate Musa Niang built an official school for teaching the Holy Qur’an and its Sharia sciences in his country, Senegal, bearing the name of Dr. Sheikh Sultan in recognition of what he is doing to serve knowledge.

