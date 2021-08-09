UrduPoint.com

24,747 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 24,747 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided until Monday stands at 17,137,750 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 173.

28 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of the society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

