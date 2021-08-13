UrduPoint.com

24,845 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,313,163 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 175.

05 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

