24th International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference 2019 Commences In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:15 AM

24th International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference 2019 commences in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The 24th session of the International Islamic Fiqh academy Conference commenced today in the Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City, Dubai.

The International Islamic Fiqh Academy is a scientific subsidiary body of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and is assigned to clarify the legal concern of Muslims, based on the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet PBUH.

Dr. Hamad bin Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Abbadi Secretary General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, IIFA, Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, President of the IIFA, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, along with a group of scientists, researchers, opinion leaders, thinkers and experts from the Arab and Islamic world were present at the opening session.

During his speech, Dr. Hamad bin Al Shaikh Ahmed Al Shaibani noted that it is a great honour for Dubai to be hosting the 24th session of the IOC’s International Fiqh Academy Conference 2019, which coincides with the Golden Jubilee of the OIC.

He noted that the OIC has actively contributed to the resolution of issues between Islamic countries, and has contributed to their cultural, social, and economic renaissance.

The 24th edition of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference brings together 137 participants, including 37 delegates of the Academy, 10 participants from the relevant members, 50 experts, 8 female experts, and 30 VIP participants, in addition to professors, specialists, and students with relevant concentrations.

